Trump Says, Again, It’s ‘Not Fair’ That Biden Is No Longer The Democratic Candidate

Former President Donald Trump raged against Democrats on Monday for staging a “coup” against his successor, complaining once more that he will now have to beat two competitors as the party rallies around Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention this week in Chicago.

“The Democrats staged the first ever ‘Coup’ in America,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Crooked Joe Biden was told, ‘Sorry Joe, you’re losing to Trump, BIG, and you can’t beat him — You’re Fired.’”

“So now, for the first time in American history, I’ll have to beat TWO Candidates, the second being a Radical Left Marxist, Comrade Kamala Harris,” he went on. “It’s not fair, perhaps even another form of Election Interference.”

Trump has continued to vent about his standing in the presidential race as Democratic superstars gathered in Chicago to voice their support for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The Harris-Walz ticket has surged in recent polls nationwide and in key swing states, brought in record fundraising hauls and earned a score of endorsements.

On Monday, Trump attacked the Democrats’ 2024 party platform, which was approved on Monday night, noting it hadn’t been updated since Harris took the mantle from Biden and still includes the president’s name. Democrats said the document offered a “vision for a progressive agenda that we can build on as a nation.”

“Vice President Harris is now carrying the torch,” Regina Romero, the co-chair of the convention platform committee, said Monday, according to The Associated Press.

But Trump said, without evidence, that the party platform only affirmed his claims Biden had been pushed out.

“The Democrats accidentally put forward the Biden Platform,” Trump wrote. “His name is mentioned 21 times, and yet they threw him out of Office, it was a vicious COUP.”

“Such a foolish thing to miss, but the Fake News Media refuses to cover it. If I had made such a mistake, it would be the biggest story in America!”