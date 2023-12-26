Trump Sends Warm Christmas Wishes To Foes: 'ROT IN HELL'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump read off his political naughty list in a hellish holiday rant on Christmas Day.

The former president hopped on his Truth Social platform to unwrap a number of festive screeds to foes including one that criticized Jack Smith, the special counsel who has brought two cases against Trump.

“Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against ‘TRUMP’ and ‘MAGA,’” the former president wrote on Monday.

Advertisement

The unhinged, frosty rant comes just days after the Supreme Court, on Friday, rejected Smith’s request to fast-track consideration of Trump’s presidential immunity claim in his 2020 election case.

Trump, who celebrated Christmas by launching into a rant full o’ caps last year, later directed his holiday wishes to “both good and bad” world leaders before comparing them to his adversaries in America.

He continued: “But none of which are as evil and ‘sick’ as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

Trump has used several holidays to air his grievances this year including Easter, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.

Advertisement

The former president – elsewhere on Christmas Day – claimed Biden would interfere in next year’s election, warned of looming “MADNESS & DOOM,” boasted about his polling performance and declared that people “will be happy, not sad” with his Obamacare alternative.