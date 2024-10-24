Trump Slams ‘Total Degenerate’ John Kelly, Who Issued Dire Warnings About Second Term

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump issued a blistering retort against his former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, after the onetime aide voiced concerns about a second Trump presidency and corroborated disturbing comments the then-president once allegedly made about Adolf Hitler.

Kelly spoke to both The Atlantic and The New York Times on Tuesday, saying he was deeply concerned about his former boss’ pledges to use military force against his political enemies. The former Marine general said he believed Trump met the definition of a fascist and would govern like a dictator if he retakes in the presidency.

Advertisement

In a shocking remark to The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, Kelly confirmed an incident first reported in 2022 in which Trump asked Kelly why he wouldn’t act like “the German generals” that were “totally loyal” to Hitler.

Trump’s aides have repeatedly denied he made those remarks, and he took aim at Kelly on social media on Wednesday.

“Thank you for your support against a total degenerate named John Kelly, who made up a story out of pure Trump Derangement Syndrome Hatred!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This guy had two qualities, which don’t work well together. He was tough and dumb. The problem is his toughness morphed into weakness, because he became JELLO with time!”

The Atlantic also reported details of Trump promising the mother of a 20-year-old Army private killed by a fellow U.S. soldier in 2020 that he would help pay for her funeral arrangements. Later, when he learned the funeral cost $60,000, Trump was livid and ordered his aides not to pay for it.

Advertisement

“It doesn’t cost 60,000 bucks to bury a fucking Mexican!” Trump reportedly said. “Don’t pay it!”

The Army private, Vanessa Guillén, was the daughter of Mexican immigrants and grew up in Houston.

On Wednesday Trump went on to call reports that he was angered about the cost a lie.