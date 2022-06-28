Trump Broke Dishes And Splattered Wall With Ketchup During Election Fit, Aide Says

I remember hearing noise coming from down the hallway, so I poked my head out of the office and I saw the valet walking towards our office. He had said, “Get the chief down to the dining room; the president wants him.” So Mark [Meadows] went down to the dining room [and] came back to the office a few minutes later.

After Mark had returned, I left the office and went down to the dining room, and I noticed that the door was propped open and the valet was inside the dining room changing the tablecloth off of the dining room table. He motioned for me to come in and then pointed towards the front of the room near the fireplace mantel on the TV, where I first noticed there was ketchup dripping down the wall, and there was a shattered porcelain plate on the floor.

The valet had articulated that the president was extremely angry at the attorney general’s AP interview and had thrown his lunch against the wall, which was causing them to have to clean up, so I grabbed a towel and started wiping the ketchup off of the wall to help the valet out. And he said something to the effect of, “He’s really ticked off about this, so I would stay clear of him for right now. He’s really, really ticked off about this right now.”