Trump Tells Crowd 'You Won't Have To Vote' Again After Election In Bizarre Remarks

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Believers' Summit, Friday, July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. via Associated Press

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told Christians on Friday to vote “just this time” and said they “won’t have to do it anymore” after the election in November.

“You won’t have to do it anymore — four more years, you know what? It’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore,” the former president told the crowd at the Believers Summit, a faith-focused event in Florida.

“You’ve got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not going to have to vote.”

It’s unclear what Trump was referring to in his remarks.

The former president’s new comments arrive roughly four months after The American Conservative, a magazine and partner organisation of the far-right Project 2025 agenda, published an article calling for the repeal of the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms, as Media Matters for America reported at the time.

Trump — whose running mate, Sen. JD Vance (Republican, Ohio), has written a book foreword for an architect of Project 2025 — on Wednesday claimed that he has “nothing to do with” and knows “nothing about” the right-wing policy blueprint

