Trump To Mark 9/11 By Charging Fans $50 To Hear Him Babble About Boxing

via Associated Press If there is any charity component to the former president’s participation, it is not mentioned.

Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., will spend the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks cashing in on a boxing match in Florida.

The two are set to offer “alternative” commentary to this weekend’s match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort via the FITE streaming platform.

The price? $49.99 – or about £36.

If there is any charity component to the former president’s participation, it is not mentioned on the event’s website or in the pricing details. He previously hosted boxing matches at his since-bankrupt casinos.

The September 11th fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida will pit 58-year-old former boxing champ Holyfield, who hasn’t fought in a decade, against Belfort, a former UFC champ who is 14 years younger.

While Trump is marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks by charging fans to listen to him talk about boxing, President Joe Biden will visit all three crash sites: New York, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.