Trump Uses 'Palestinian' As A Slur For The Second Time In A Week

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump used the word “Palestinian” as a slur in reference to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat, New York) during a campaign rally on Friday. It’s the second time this week he’s used the word as a slur.

During his rally in Virginia, Trump said Schumer, who is Jewish, had “become a Palestinian.”

“Look at a guy like Senator Schumer,” Trump said. “I’ve always known him, known him a long time. I come from New York, I know Schumer. He’s become a Palestinian. He’s a Palestinian now. Congratulations. He was very loyal to Israel and to Jewish people. He’s Jewish. But he’s become a Palestinian because they have a couple of more votes or something, nobody’s quite figured it out.”

Advertisement

Trump: Schumer has become a Palestinian. He’s Jewish but he’s become a Palestinian pic.twitter.com/w95R9AbA8X — Acyn (@Acyn) June 28, 2024

Schumer has been critical of Israel’s handling of the ongoing war in Gaza, where some 38,000 people have been killed amid a US-backed Israeli assault. In March, the senator called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down.

It’s now the second time this week Trump has used the word “Palestinian” as a derogatory insult.

During Thursday night’s debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, the two candidates briefly discussed the war in Gaza.

Trump called into question Biden’s support for Israel, saying he “has become like a Palestinian.”

“Actually, Israel is the one, and you should let them go and let them finish the job,” Trump said during the debate. ”[Biden] doesn’t want to do it. He has become like a Palestinian. But, they don’t like him because he is a very bad Palestinian. He is a weak one.”

Advertisement

CNN moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash did not follow up with Trump about his comments.

Last month, the Biden administration told lawmakers it would send more than $1 billion in new weapons and ammunition to Israel. A report from Biden’s administration that same month concluded it was “reasonable” to say Israel is violating international law, but that the US would continue to provide aid to the country.

College students across the country have protested against Israel’s actions in Gaza. Trump has vowed to crush those protests should he become president, the Washington Post reported.