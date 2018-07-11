Americans in London are being warned to keep a low profile during President Donald Trump’s visit later this week in case protests against him turn violent.

The US Embassy in London issued the alert ahead of Trump’s arrival on Thursday after attending a NATO summit.

Thousands of protesters are expected to join demonstrations during his visit, including plans to fly a blimp over parliament portraying Trump as an angry orange baby.

Nearly every police force in England and Wales has contributed to cover the event - the biggest mobilisation since the 2011 riots - consisting of thousands of officers. Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh said the operation is expected to cost between £8m and £10m.

While Britain regards the United States as its closest ally, Trump’s comments on militant attacks in Britain and his retweeting of anti-Muslim videos posted by a leader of a far-right UK group have sparked anger.

More than 50,000 people have signed up to demonstrate in London on Friday against his visit, although a counter-gathering to welcome him is also planned.