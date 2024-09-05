Self-proclaimed “extremely stable genius” Donald Trump’s boast about his “very smart” late uncle — which the former president used to suggest that, by extension, meant he was exceptionally clever too — drew mockery on social media on Wednesday.
The former president and current Republican nominee, during a town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, was bombastically bragging about how he “understood” nuclear weapons “maybe better than anybody” when he went off on a tangent about John Trump, his physicist and inventor uncle who was a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for almost half a century.
“Very smart guy. We have a smart family. It’s nice to have a smart family,” Trump said, before pivoting back to America’s nuclear program.
Trump has used his uncle in an attempt to prove his smarts before.
And, as before, people on social media had thoughts: