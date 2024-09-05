Fox News' Sean Hannity hosts Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump for a town hall event on September 4, 2024. Anadolu via Getty Images

Self-proclaimed “extremely stable genius” Donald Trump’s boast about his “very smart” late uncle — which the former president used to suggest that, by extension, meant he was exceptionally clever too — drew mockery on social media on Wednesday.

The former president and current Republican nominee, during a town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, was bombastically bragging about how he “understood” nuclear weapons “maybe better than anybody” when he went off on a tangent about John Trump, his physicist and inventor uncle who was a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for almost half a century.

“Very smart guy. We have a smart family. It’s nice to have a smart family,” Trump said, before pivoting back to America’s nuclear program.

Trump: The nuclear program… I understand it maybe better than anybody.. My uncle was at MIT pic.twitter.com/m9qxCP8euk — Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2024

Trump has used his uncle in an attempt to prove his smarts before.

And, as before, people on social media had thoughts:

My uncle is a cardiologist please hire me to do heart surgery. https://t.co/nDoZMld4G8 — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 5, 2024

I didn't know college degrees were hereditary — RidinwithKamala (@tltown2019) September 5, 2024

This is the guy who expects MIT cred because his uncle taught there, right? pic.twitter.com/uouHJAz56Q — Courier Fontella Bass (@DonGone5) August 23, 2024

My uncle is 6’11.



I’m still not. https://t.co/HZoR5dL4yG — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 5, 2024