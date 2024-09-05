PoliticsDonald Trumpus news2024 elections

Donald Trump's Bizarre Flex On His Smarts Has Critics Howling

The former president was roasted over his weird tangent with Fox News' Sean Hannity.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Fox News' Sean Hannity hosts Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump for a town hall event on September 4, 2024.
Anadolu via Getty Images

Self-proclaimed “extremely stable genius Donald Trump’s boast about his “very smart” late uncle — which the former president used to suggest that, by extension, meant he was exceptionally clever too — drew mockery on social media on Wednesday.

The former president and current Republican nominee, during a town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, was bombastically bragging about how he “understood” nuclear weapons “maybe better than anybody” when he went off on a tangent about John Trump, his physicist and inventor uncle who was a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for almost half a century.

“Very smart guy. We have a smart family. It’s nice to have a smart family,” Trump said, before pivoting back to America’s nuclear program.

Trump: The nuclear program… I understand it maybe better than anybody.. My uncle was at MIT pic.twitter.com/m9qxCP8euk

— Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2024

Trump has used his uncle in an attempt to prove his smarts before.

And, as before, people on social media had thoughts:

My uncle is a cardiologist please hire me to do heart surgery. https://t.co/nDoZMld4G8

— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 5, 2024

I didn't know college degrees were hereditary

— RidinwithKamala (@tltown2019) September 5, 2024

This is the guy who expects MIT cred because his uncle taught there, right? pic.twitter.com/uouHJAz56Q

— Courier Fontella Bass (@DonGone5) August 23, 2024

My uncle is 6’11.

I’m still not. https://t.co/HZoR5dL4yG

— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 5, 2024

Proof genetics can be cruel and evolution can go in any direction https://t.co/zSuDXoXs2Z

— Somerled Mackay - #actor #comic #EquityUK (@SomeAreDead) September 5, 2024
