Former President Donald Trump drew ire and mockery on social media with his latest nonsensical claim that he made Monday while surveying some of the damage caused by Hurricane Helene in Valdosta, Georgia.
“The devastation wrought by this storm is incredible,” said the Republican presidential nominee.
Then came the bluster, “It’s so extensive, nobody thought this would be happening, especially now it’s so late in the season for the hurricanes.”
However, it is currently slap-bang in the middle of hurricane season.
Per the Florida Climate Center’s website:
The threat of hurricanes is very real for Florida during the six-month long Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 until November 30. The peak of hurricane season occurs between mid-August and late October, when the waters in the equatorial Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico have warmed enough to help support the development of tropical waves.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which climate experts fear Trump will dismantle if he returns to the White House, also states:
The Atlantic hurricane season is June 1st to November 30th.
Serial fabulist Trump also on Monday falsely claimed President Joe Biden hadn’t spoken with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (Republican) about the natural disaster, prompting Biden to say Trump “is lying. Let me get this straight: He’s lying, and the governor told him he’s lying.”
Critics ripped Trump over his “late in the season” untruth, with some recalling his paper towel-tossing to survivors of Hurricane Maria in the first week of October 2017.