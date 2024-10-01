Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks to the press in the aftermath of powerful storm Helene at Chez What furniture store in Valdosta, Georgia, September 30, 2024. CHANDAN KHANNA via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump drew ire and mockery on social media with his latest nonsensical claim that he made Monday while surveying some of the damage caused by Hurricane Helene in Valdosta, Georgia.

“The devastation wrought by this storm is incredible,” said the Republican presidential nominee.

Then came the bluster, “It’s so extensive, nobody thought this would be happening, especially now it’s so late in the season for the hurricanes.”

"Nobody thought this would be happening" -- Trump, who denies climate change during each of his speeches, on Hurricane Helene pic.twitter.com/aqCRc9V9i1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2024

However, it is currently slap-bang in the middle of hurricane season.

Per the Florida Climate Center’s website:

The threat of hurricanes is very real for Florida during the six-month long Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 until November 30. The peak of hurricane season occurs between mid-August and late October, when the waters in the equatorial Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico have warmed enough to help support the development of tropical waves.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which climate experts fear Trump will dismantle if he returns to the White House, also states:

The Atlantic hurricane season is June 1st to November 30th.

Serial fabulist Trump also on Monday falsely claimed President Joe Biden hadn’t spoken with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (Republican) about the natural disaster, prompting Biden to say Trump “is lying. Let me get this straight: He’s lying, and the governor told him he’s lying.”

Critics ripped Trump over his “late in the season” untruth, with some recalling his paper towel-tossing to survivors of Hurricane Maria in the first week of October 2017.

Only a ‘leader’ with tRUmp’s advanced intelligence would say “nobody expected this” hurricane…in the middle of hurricane season. pic.twitter.com/Cy6iq1Hrin — FAFO🇺🇸- There aren’t two sides to a lie (@endurokarter) September 30, 2024

We are currently in the midst of hurricane season. Dumb AF. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) September 30, 2024

We're in the middle of hurricane season. https://t.co/LsiJ5nttC6 pic.twitter.com/b4lX5497jp — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 30, 2024

it's peak season. He knows nothing about anything. Season runs until early Nov. — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) September 30, 2024

Hurricane season won't be over for almost 2 months. What a dunce. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) September 30, 2024

This is peak hurricane season rn, it's supposed to get worse in October btw. He doesn't know anything.



This is the guy who wants the highest position in the world? Pack him up, please. — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 30, 2024

“Nobody thought this would be happening, except NOAA, which I intend to disband — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) September 30, 2024

September 30th: "Nobody thought this would be happening, especially now it's so late in the season for hurricanes."



Trump, October 3rd, 2017. pic.twitter.com/IIbyhdZCKx — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) September 30, 2024