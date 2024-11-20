US President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the House Republican conference meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. Bloomberg via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump’s claim that no-one mentioned the issue of cronyism when his daughter-in-law Lara Trump was installed earlier this year as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee was met with mockery on social media.

“And then we got Lara involved. And nobody said, ‘Oh gee, nepotism.’ They actually said, ‘I can’t believe she’s doing it,’” Trump told an audience at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The PatriotTakes monitoring group shared video of Trump’s comments online.

But nepotism was most certainly talked about on many, many, many, many occasions about Lara Trump, who is married to Trump scion Eric Trump, taking one of the RNC’s top roles.

Critics suggested it was more proof of gaslighting from Trump, who The Washington Post reported made more than 30,000 false or misleading claims during his first term.

Classic Fantasy Don 🙄 — Jools (@ItzJools) November 20, 2024

LOL! Yeah, okay. We all know he's detached from reality, this is further proof. — Merritt kelly (@merrittkelly1.bsky.social) 2024-11-20T01:14:43.771Z

This is BS, but so is everything that comes out of his mouth — (@takesthecannoli.bsky.social) 2024-11-20T01:15:45.911Z

His hearing is also going if he couldn’t hear the Nepotism screams. — CAC (@Daisyandboy) November 20, 2024

Let the gaslighting continue — (@eshkaljka.bsky.social) 2024-11-20T01:16:12.141Z

The lies just keep coming. — JerseyMomII🟧❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 (@soccerbandmom) November 20, 2024

Every time he opens his mouth, he spew 🐃💩. Has somebody started keeping count again, yet. Didn't he end up with ~33,000 lies last time. EVERYBODY was screaming nepotism about her. EVERYBODY. — Sam Stribling (@samstribling1.bsky.social) 2024-11-20T01:19:24.721Z

#djt, we did , he just wasn’t listening — X is censored 🇺🇸🇿🇦aka Beetle 🪲 (@shbeetle) November 20, 2024

No one except everyone. — Darlene Bremer 🇺🇸 (@DarBFreelance) November 20, 2024

If by nobody he means everybody then yeah. — Brian Ainsworth (@blainsv2) November 20, 2024