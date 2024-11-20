President-elect Donald Trump’s claim that no-one mentioned the issue of cronyism when his daughter-in-law Lara Trump was installed earlier this year as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee was met with mockery on social media.
“And then we got Lara involved. And nobody said, ‘Oh gee, nepotism.’ They actually said, ‘I can’t believe she’s doing it,’” Trump told an audience at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.
The PatriotTakes monitoring group shared video of Trump’s comments online.
But nepotism was most certainly talked about on many, many, many, many occasions about Lara Trump, who is married to Trump scion Eric Trump, taking one of the RNC’s top roles.
Critics suggested it was more proof of gaslighting from Trump, who The Washington Post reported made more than 30,000 false or misleading claims during his first term.