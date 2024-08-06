PoliticsDonald TrumpKamala Harris2024 elections

Donald Trump’s ‘Pathetic’ New Way Of Attacking Kamala Harris Is Slammed Online

The former president deployed a new moniker for his 2024 election rival in four posts on his Truth Social platform.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump drew sharp criticism on social media for the latest way he tried to disparage 2024 election rival Kamala Harris.

Trump, the Republican nominee, referred to Harris in four posts on his Truth Social platform on Monday as “Kambala.”

“People vote with their STOMACH, and food is now at an all time high because of Kamabla/Biden INCOMPETENCE,” Trump wrote in one post. “With them in charge, IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE!”

In another, Trump claimed, “Kambala Harris is afraid to Debate me on FoxNews.”

Trump last week faced backlash for falsely suggesting, during a Q&A at the National Association of Black Journalists convention, that Harris only acknowledged her Indian heritage “until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black.” Harris has always identified with her Black heritage.

Critics on X, formerly Twitter, suggested the “Kambala” spelling of Harris’ first name in his posts was a dog whistle about that.

Republicans have been begging the GOP nominee to get serious and start focusing since the Dems switched nominees.

But they get “Kambala” instead, because their candidate has the temperament and style of a crude second grader.

Good luck. pic.twitter.com/FIABKwb4R2

— Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) August 6, 2024

I'm sure this will lock up the racist, um... 6 year old vote?#Kambala pic.twitter.com/eyeZXY3MxJ

— Lanny (@rangerlongshot) August 6, 2024

Dog whistle to his racist supporters.

— Mark 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@sunrivermark) August 6, 2024

The joke is that he’s a racist.

— Abraxsys (@Abraxsys) August 6, 2024

Racist riff on her name like a grade school kid would do...Trump's campaign is grade school insults. Kambala like she is a dumb circus monkey. More implied racism than anything.

— Bootney Farnsworth (@BootneyFworth) August 6, 2024

Kamabla? He’s sundowning again. pic.twitter.com/AAYLwoEG5W

— 🇺🇸💙Beanie💙🇺🇸 (@jena_haskins) August 6, 2024

Kambala? They’re so #Weird pic.twitter.com/H4aWjbeHLO

— Therese Mary 🌊❄️ (@ThereseMary76) August 6, 2024
