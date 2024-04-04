Trump's Ugly Calls For Violence Laid Out In Chilling New Video

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Joe Biden’s campaign team slammed Donald Trump for his open embrace of violence with a supercut video reminding voters of just how explicit the former president has been over the years.

The minute-long video from Biden’s campaign team shows Trump calling for violence against protesters at his rallies, calling white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, “very fine people,” and telling the neo-fascist Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

The supercut also shows him urging supporters to “fight like hell” on Jan. 6, 2021, just before some of those in the crowd near the White House marched to the U.S. Capitol to attack Congress at it met to certify the electoral vote that gave the presidency to Joe Biden:

Here is a montage of Donald Trump promoting violence over and over pic.twitter.com/X2Bpv8yHFE — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 4, 2024

One of the four criminal cases against Trump is centered on his role in the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In his personal account, Biden also accused Trump of hypocrisy for holding events for law enforcement and claiming to “back the blue” while also embracing those who attacked police in the U.S. Capitol riot.

The president tweeted: