Trump UK Visit: Fury As Police Officers Face Sleeping On Floor Ahead Of 12-Hour Shifts

hantsfedchair Police officers were forced to sleep on folding beds before their shifts.

Police officers drafted in to help with security around Donald Trump’s visit to the UK faced sleeping on the floor or on camp beds in a sports hall ahead of gruelling 12-hour shifts.

More than 10,000 are gearing up for the intense police operation to protect the US President from mass protests and the threat of a terror attack during his four-day visit, which began on Thursday afternoon.

But many of those helping Essex Police complained about being forced to sleep on either stretcher beds or on groundsheets placed on the floor of a squash court, which led to them swiftly being found more suitable accommodation.

The officers also said the showers were cold and there was no means for them to charge phones to be able to stay in touch with loved ones back home.

The conditions in the gym hall were described as “an absolute disgrace” by West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson.

He said: “No officer should be made to sleep on a camp bed, inches from the floor, in a sports hall with scores of colleagues only metres apart after a 12-hour shift.

“These officers are in the south east to keep the president safe. They aren’t asking for luxury accommodation, but the least we can do is put them up in a room with a proper bed.”

Following the outrage, Essex Police backed down and made alternative arrangements.

The Police Federation of England and Wales announced the news on Twitter.

The statement read: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to resolve the accommodation issues for police officers working on the Trump visit.

“Essex Police has now apologised to officers and the gym will not be used again. All officers will be accommodated elsewhere.”