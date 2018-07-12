Trump's UK Visit Begins As President Lands At Stansted Airport

Donald Trump has arrived in the UK for his first official visit since taking office. Air Force One landed safely at Stansted Airport at 13.52 after flying in from Brussels where the US president had attended the Nato summit. Trump’s military entourage arrived at the Essex airport well before the US president – who was delayed at a Nato summit in Brussels after he made a surprise press conference about defence spending. Reporters also asked him how he felt how the planned mass demonstrations against his visit to which he replied: “It’s fine. They like me a lot in the UK.”

President Trump arrives at London Stansted Airport aboard Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/aXJVMrz9TS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 12, 2018

Following the impromptu conference, his motorcade was seen leaving the summit and heading to the airport. Awaiting him on the tarmac on Thursday afternoon were three Osprey helicopters belonging to the US Marines, which are used to transport the President’s staff and security detail on overseas trips. Two White Hawk helicopters staffed by military officers in dress uniform were waiting nearby. Press were asked to don neon orange vests while a flatbed truck was stationed on the tarmac to ensure photographers and cameramen got the best view of Mr Trump’s arrival. Ahead of his arrival, his son Eric landed at Aberdeen Airport on Thursday morning and spoke about his family’s love of both Scotland and the UK. Asked about his father’s visit and US-UK relations, he said: “He has worked here for so many years, he knows so many people. His mother – my grandmother – is from Scotland.

Leon Neal via Getty Images The US president and first lady arrive at Stansted Airport.