Donald Trump has heaped praised on his “friend” Boris Johnson and suggested the UK is in “turmoil” in the wake of his resignation. Ahead of his controversial trip to Britain, the US President appeared to undermine Theresa May by paying tribute to the former Foreign Secretary just hours after he quit over Brexit. Trump also compared the UK unfavourably to Russia, saying that his planned talks with Vladimir Putin next week would be “the easiest of them” in coming days. Speaking on the White House lawn as he prepared to board his Marine One helicopter ahead of a week-long trip to Europe, the President dispensed with diplomatic niceties as he waded into the issue of May’s Cabinet troubles. Trump, who is heading to a Nato summit with a demand that EU countries pay more for their defence, said Johnson had been backing his Presidency. “Boris Johnson is a friend of mine, he’s been very, very nice to me, very supportive,” he said.

PA Wire/PA Images Boris Johnson and David Davis, who both quit the Cabinet this week

“And I maybe will speak to him when I get over there. I like Boris Johnson, I’ve always liked him.” On his own trip to the US earlier this year, Johnson said that Trump could be eligible for a Nobel peace prize if he pulls off a nuclear disarmament deal with North Korea. Asked if Theresa May should remain in power, Trump replied: “That’s up to the people. “I get along with her very well, I have a very good relationship. That’s certainly up to the people, not up to me.” Following the Nato summit in Brussels, the President will travel to London for a four-day ‘working visit’ that will include tea with the Queen, bilateral talks with May at her country house retreat and golf in Scotland. Trump was asked about the UK and replied: “The UK, that’s a situation that’s been going on for a long time. I have Nato, I have the UK, which is in somewhat turmoil, and I have Putin. “Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all, who would think? Who would think? But the UK certainly - they certainly have a lot of things going on.”

Andrew Aitchison via Getty Images