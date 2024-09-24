Trump's Unsettling New Message For Women Is Creeping People TF Out

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Ed Fry Arena, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Indiana, Pa. via Associated Press

Donald Trump is trying a new approach to winning over women voters by telling them that they are depressed, poor, anxious, unsafe and thinking about abortion ― but as their “protector,” he will change all that.

“I always thought women liked me,” Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday. “I never thought I had a problem, but the fake news keeps saying women don’t like me. I don’t believe it.”

Advertisement

Polls show Vice President Kamala Harris currently leading by anywhere from 13 to 21 percentage points among women.

Trump read an extended version of an all-caps rant he posted last week on his Truth Social website as he insisted that women are in dire need of his protection.

“Because I am your protector,” Trump said. “I want to be your protector. As president, I have to be your protector, I hope you don’t make too much of it. I hope the fake news doesn’t go ‘oh he wants to be their protector.’ Well I am. As president, I have to be your protector.”

He added:

“You will no longer be abandoned, lonely or scared. You will no longer be in danger, you’re not gonna be in danger any longer. You will no longer have anxiety from all of the problems our country has today. You will be protected and I will be your protector. Women will be happy, healthy, confident and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion.”

Given that background, many found his comments on Monday to be insincere and downright creepy:

(Maintaining eye contact , flicks on her stun gun.) https://t.co/iNUvpLcso9 — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) September 24, 2024

Hi. Woman here. Call me crazy, but this isn’t making me feel safe. https://t.co/IyI8T9WejK — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 24, 2024

Advertisement

This should sound familiar to women in abusive relationships. https://t.co/WIJEFBL5eL — Shirley Kelly (@ShirleyKelly16) September 24, 2024

I need pepper spray here. https://t.co/wpEQcILq4I — Anita (@AnitaM86) September 24, 2024

Who talks like this? Creep https://t.co/xcwKdRH79D — You Be Frank (@Yoube_Frank) September 24, 2024

The guy who sexually assaults women, brags about grabbing women by the p***y, and is the number one reason women have lost their reproductive rights in this country would like you to know he's here to protect you. 🙄 #HarrisWalz2024 🗳️ https://t.co/c7Vdk34frT — Meghan Chavalier (@MeghanChavalier) September 24, 2024

Advertisement

Creepy Trump saying to women, "I want to be your protector ... you will no longer be abandoned, lonely, or scared. You will no longer be in danger ... you will no longer be thinking about abortion."



Here's a video of some American women with their thoughts about Trump pic.twitter.com/n79sZ5S0Qf — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) September 24, 2024

So here's the thing:



This is not really "Trump address[ing] women." This is Trump addressing men.



This is how he thinks men want to hear other men speak to women.



Stick together, women. Voting blue this November is the ultimate act of covering someone else's drink at the bar. https://t.co/PVvoz1UdYV — A Blog of Their Own (@BlogOfTheirOwn) September 24, 2024

Sexism aside, no candidate for president should talk to any American citizens like this. The president is our representative. He's not our king. He's not our savior. This is how a cult leader talks to his followers, not the way a president talks to free and equal citizens. https://t.co/NQ6XRbfY5u — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) September 24, 2024

I would rather take my chances alone in a forest with a hungry grizzly bear than find out what he thinks protection means. — A. (@TheSocioPhi) September 24, 2024

Advertisement

This is the language of Farenheit 451, 1984's Big Brother and the Third Reich all rolled into one. https://t.co/Ge6jzfAWWY — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) September 24, 2024