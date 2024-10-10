'The Wind Is Bulls**t': Trump's Weird New Ramble Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at Dodge County Airport, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Juneau, Wis. via Associated Press

Donald Trump renewed his war on windmills on Wednesday with a long-winded rant that took his hatred of the energy source to a strange new level.

During a speech in Scranton, the former president complained that windmills are “falling down” and ruining the Pennsylvania countryside.

“They got these big, ugly suckers hanging down. They’re rusting and rotting,” Trump said. “Half of them weren’t spinning, and the ones that were were going so slow. They were going, it’s not too windy, but y’know, they’re going like slow. The other ones were just dead. But they’re all rusting and disgusting-looking.”

He said ― falsely ― that wind power is the most expensive form of energy as his audience began to look listless.

But they perked up when he dropped a bad word.

“The wind, the wind, it sounds so wonderful. The wind, the wind, the wind is, the wind is bullshit, I’ll yell you,” he said.

The crowed roared.

“It’s horrible, so expensive. Just too expensive. It doesn’t work. All of that to do y’know one tenth of one percent, I mean the whole thing is crazy,” he said.

Trump complained that wind power means people can’t watch television on days with no breeze.

“You remember when I used to say, ‘Darling, I want to watch our president tonight on television,’” he said, “And the husband looks, ‘I’m sorry, dear, the windmills aren’t wind. There’s no wind tonight, you can’t watch darling, we’re not gonna be watching tonight.’”

Trump has long attacked renewable energy, especially wind, and once infamously claimed ― falsely ― that windmills cause cancer.

His vendetta against wind seems to stem from an offshore wind farm near his golf resort in Scotland. Trump complained it would spoil the view from his resort and sued to stop the construction, but lost.

He’s griped about windmills ever since.

His critics fired back:

Of course he thinks the wind is bullshit. The wind is his greatest enemy. https://t.co/XEvEo5mi7Q pic.twitter.com/vKETjdAE2I — Levi Fishman (@levifishman) October 9, 2024

Trump has announced that “the wind is bullshit.” There’s nothing left of his mind at all. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 10, 2024

"The wind is bullshit." His mind... https://t.co/sV9CxTJqVp — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) October 9, 2024

There are so many awkward silences. Even MAGA knows he's a dumb SOB, but they'll still vote for him for some reason. — Chris Wozney 🇺🇸 (@ChrisWozney) October 9, 2024

This is the Republican nominee for President. Dude’s brain is winding down so fast now that in two weeks there will only be spit coming out of his lie hole & dribbling down his chin.



Thoughts & prayers. 🤣 — Osborne Cox (@Osborne__Cox) October 9, 2024

Maybe his campaign should try unplugging him and then turning him back on? — Kes Bretagne (@KesendraB) October 9, 2024

He doesn't understand basics about #CleanEnergy, starting with battery storage.



Helene and Milton have shown us a glimpse of our future if we don't act on #ClimateChange with urgency. We don't have four years to waste on a climate denier.#VoteHarrisWalz https://t.co/cgiHKN1mt6 — Angela #VoteYourWholeBallot #HarrisWalz (@IVoteClimate) October 9, 2024

It’s truly mind-boggling to witness someone of supposed leadership status ranting about wind as though it’s the enemy. While real hurricanes tear through communities, causing chaos and destruction, here stands a man deflecting attention to an odd tirade about windmills, revealing… — Chris Swart (@BwanaChris) October 9, 2024

“The wind is bullshit,” says the major-party Presidential candidate https://t.co/H6LPWlWs3A — Matthew Goodman (@MGoodmanBooks) October 9, 2024

Seriously. Who is voting for this idiot. https://t.co/bGhykOglFe — Jenny Carnie (@JennyCarnie) October 9, 2024