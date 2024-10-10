'The Wind Is Bulls**t': Trump's Weird New Ramble Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

Donald Trump renewed his war on windmills on Wednesday with a long-winded rant that took his hatred of the energy source to a strange new level.
During a speech in Scranton, the former president complained that windmills are “falling down” and ruining the Pennsylvania countryside.
“They got these big, ugly suckers hanging down. They’re rusting and rotting,” Trump said. “Half of them weren’t spinning, and the ones that were were going so slow. They were going, it’s not too windy, but y’know, they’re going like slow. The other ones were just dead. But they’re all rusting and disgusting-looking.”
He said ― falsely ― that wind power is the most expensive form of energy as his audience began to look listless.
But they perked up when he dropped a bad word.
“The wind, the wind, it sounds so wonderful. The wind, the wind, the wind is, the wind is bullshit, I’ll yell you,” he said.
The crowed roared.
“It’s horrible, so expensive. Just too expensive. It doesn’t work. All of that to do y’know one tenth of one percent, I mean the whole thing is crazy,” he said.
Trump complained that wind power means people can’t watch television on days with no breeze.
“You remember when I used to say, ‘Darling, I want to watch our president tonight on television,’” he said, “And the husband looks, ‘I’m sorry, dear, the windmills aren’t wind. There’s no wind tonight, you can’t watch darling, we’re not gonna be watching tonight.’”
Trump has long attacked renewable energy, especially wind, and once infamously claimed ― falsely ― that windmills cause cancer.
His vendetta against wind seems to stem from an offshore wind farm near his golf resort in Scotland. Trump complained it would spoil the view from his resort and sued to stop the construction, but lost.
He’s griped about windmills ever since.
His critics fired back: