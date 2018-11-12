The 22-Inch TRUMPY BEAR You've Never Wanted Is On Sale With 'Added Bonus'

“The wind whispered through the forest: ’A storm is coming - I am the storm.”

These are the words that mark the beginning of the most “that-can’t-be-an-actual-thing-but-it-actually-really-is” TV advert you shall ever see.

Introducing TRUMPY BEAR - a “fearless, super-plush American grizzly”, apparently.

Oh and it’s modelled on Donald Trump if you hadn’t already worked that out.

Originally released in July of last year, TRUMPY BEAR is getting a new lease of life after the ad apparently aired on Fox News this week, prompting a general cry of “WTAF”.