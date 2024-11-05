Tucker Carlson Bizarrely Blames Abortion For Increase In Hurricanes

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 shows Hurricane Kristy. (NOAA via AP) via Associated Press

If you thought Tucker Carlson couldn’t get any weirder after claiming he was “physically mauled” by a demon that left claw marks on his body, guess again.

Somehow the conversation morphed into Carlson decreeing that anyone who thinks reproductive rights are a good thing is “evil” and practicing child sacrifice.

Carlson then claimed that people who don’t agree with his thinking are “worshiping abortion, the killing of kids, not as something that, like, needs to happen unfortunately, but as something that is good, that’s pro-abortion.”

He then proclaimed that abortion likely causes hurricanes.

“I’m sure I’ll be attacked for saying this, but I really believe it. People are like, oh, well, we had another hurricane, must be global warming,” Carlson said. “No, it’s probably abortion, actually. Just being honest.”

Carlson continued: “You can’t kill children on purpose knowing that you’re doing that in exchange for power or freedom or happiness, whatever you think you’re getting in return. You can’t participate in human sacrifice without consequences.”

You can see the exchange below.

Tucker Carlson: "People are like, 'oh, well, we had another hurricane, it must be global warming.' No! It's probably abortion, actually. Just being honest. You can't kill children on purpose. You can't participate in human sacrifice without consequences." pic.twitter.com/k8LBaQYX17 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2024

Not surprisingly, Carlson’s theory that abortions cause hurricanes produced some stormy reactions on social media.

Some posts pointed out that his theory goes against data suggesting that hurricanes have increased even as abortion rates have dropped over the last four decades.

what's funny about this is that the U.S. abortion rate has actually been declining since the 1980s, so by his logic, hurricanes are getting worse in tandem with fewer abortions https://t.co/URh9Gl2jxs — Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) November 4, 2024

Not to question the causal logic of Tucker's very rigorous and not at all misogynist theory, but it would also struggle to explain why hurricanes keep hitting Florida and Texas but not California or Canada https://t.co/qDEIRty6dX — Scott Lemieux🥥 (@LemieuxLGM) November 4, 2024

So, every time a married, republicans, mistress has an abortion we have a hurricane? Is that what he’s saying? — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) November 4, 2024

Aren’t these the same people who think the death penalty is a good thing? — Grace With A Cat (@grace0715) November 4, 2024

Another person noted that hurricanes are common in tropical Nicaragua despite very strict anti-abortion laws.

Tucker is blaming women for god’s wrath. Oldest story in the oldest book



El Salvador has a dozen severe hurricanes a year on average. And having an abortion is punishable by up to a decade in jail



Not that it isn’t pointless to argue facts with a guy whose source is Revelations — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) November 4, 2024

Other critics posted their own thoughts.

When Tucker Carlson goes to Crazytown – like suggesting abortion causes hurricanes – it's hard to know whether he's actually a resident of Crazytown or is just trying to sell people lots in Crazytown at inflated prices. https://t.co/gtfm5dONLl — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) November 4, 2024

Ahhh, republicans leaning on science again I see. — Daniel Micovic (@DanMicovic) November 4, 2024

He wants to be the new Alex Jones. He sees a job opening and he wants it. — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) November 4, 2024

Imagine being as willing to completely and totally debase yourself, to make it clear with anyone with two working brain cells that you should never be taken seriously as often as Tucker Carlson has in the last six months alone. — Oliver VanDervoort (@itmeolliev) November 4, 2024

One user jokingly suggested that Carlson might be on to something since “he is the one being mauled by demons.”

