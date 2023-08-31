Tucker Carlson Cooks Up Completely Bonkers New Trump Conspiracy Theory

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson launched a wild conspiracy theory during a podcast appearance where he claimed that “they” will try to kill Donald Trump.

“We’re speeding toward assassination, obviously, and no one will say that,” he told Adam Carolla. “I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion.”

Carlson claimed that “permanent Washington” ― which consists of “both parties” ― wants the former president out of the picture completely.

He said “they” have already tried protesting him, calling him names, impeaching him twice and indicting him four times.

“And every single time his popularity rose,” Carlson claimed despite polls showing that Trump’s favorability rating since leaving office has held steady in the high 30s and low 40s, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Carlson said none of those efforts have forced Trump out.

“What’s next?” he asked. “I mean, you know, graph it out, man!”

Carlson’s Fox News show was known for its toxic mix of far-right conspiracy theories, racism, xenophobia and white nationalism.

It was also the network’s number one show.

Fox News parted ways with Carlson days after it agreed to pay $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems to settle a defamation lawsuit.

While at the network, Carlson was notoriously sycophantic toward Trump, and just last week released a fawning interview with the former president on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Behind the scenes, however, he held a very different point of view.