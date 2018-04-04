‘Black Mirror’, ‘Line Of Duty’, ‘The Crown’ and ‘Three Girls’ have led the nominees of this year’s TV Baftas.
The hit dramas have each received three nods at this year’s awards, after the nominations were unveiled on Wednesday (4 April) morning.
The Crown’s Claire Foy will battle it out against Line Of Duty’s Thandie Newton for Leading Actress, while Black Mirror’s Joe Cole (seen in the ‘Hang The DJ’ episode) and Jimmi Simpson (from ‘USS Callister’) have been nominated for Leading Actor and Supporting Actor respectively.
‘Line Of Duty’ also has the added honour of being named in the Virgin Must See Moment Award, which is voted for by viewers.
Many of the nation’s other favourite shows and talent have also been shortlisted, including ‘Ant Ant Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’, ‘The Graham Norton Show’, ‘Coronation Street’, ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘The Voice’.
There were many surprises too with the likes of ‘Cruising With Jane McDonald’ and ‘Love Island’ also picking up nominations.
However, a number of shows found themselves snubbed, including ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, ‘The Great British Bake Off’ and ‘EastEnders’.
Check out the full list of nominations below...
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Murder in Successville
Taskmaster
The Last Leg
Would I Lie To You?
Current Affairs
Raped: My Story
Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad (Dispatches)
Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama)
White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)
Drama Series
Line of Duty
Peaky Blinders
The Crown
The End Of The F***Ing World
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills - The Last Leg
Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
Michael McIntyre - Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show
Sandi Toksvig - QI
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Britain’s Got Talent
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
The Voice UK
Factual Series
Ambulance
Catching A Killer
Drugsland
Hospital
Features
Antiques Roadshow
Cruising with Jane McDonald
No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?
The Secret Life of the Zoo
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Anna Maxwell Martin - Motherland
Daisy May Cooper - This Country
Sharon Horgan – Catastrophe
Sian Gibson - Peter Kay’s Car Share
International
Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Vietnam War
Leading Actor
Jack Rowan - Born to Kill
Joe Cole - Hang The DJ (Black Mirror)
Sean Bean - Broken
Tim Pigott-Smith - King Charles III
Leading Actress
Claire Foy - The Crown
Molly Windsor - Three Girls
Sinead Keenan - Little Boy Blue
Thandie Newton - Line of Duty
Live Event
ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results
One Love Manchester
Wild Alaska Live
World War One Remembered: Passchendaele
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing
Rob Brydon - The Trip to Spain
Samson Kayo - Famalam
Toby Jones - Detectorists
Mini-Series
Howards End
The Moorside
The State
Three Girls
News Coverage
The Battle for Mosul (Sky News)
The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4 News)
The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV News at Ten)
The Rohingya Crisis (Sky News)
Reality & Constructed Factual
Celebrity Hunted
Love Island
Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds
The Real Full Monty
Scripted Comedy
Catastrophe
Chewing Gum
This Country
Timewasters
Short Form Programme
Britain’s Forgotten
Eating with My Ex
Morgana Robinson’s Summer
Pls Like
Single Documentary
Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me
Louis Theroux, Talking to Anorexia
One Deadly Weekend in America
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad
Single Drama
Against The Law
Hang The DJ (Black Mirror)
King Charles III
Murdered for Being Different
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Specialist Factual
Basquiat - Rage to Riches
Blitz: The Bombs That Changed
Britain Blue Planet II
Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents
Supporting Actor
Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty
Anupam Kher - The Boy with The Topknot
Brían F. O’Byrne - Little Boy Blue
Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Supporting Actress
Anna Friel - Broken
Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch
Liv Hill - Three Girls
Vanessa Kirby - The Crown
Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment
Blue Planet II
Doctor Who
Game of Thrones
Line of Duty
Love Island
One Love Manchester