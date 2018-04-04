Netflix 'The Crown' is one of the show's leading this year's TV Bafta nominations

BBC 'Line Of Duty' has been nominated for three awards

There were many surprises too with the likes of ‘Cruising With Jane McDonald’ and ‘Love Island’ also picking up nominations. However, a number of shows found themselves snubbed, including ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, ‘The Great British Bake Off’ and ‘EastEnders’. Check out the full list of nominations below... Comedy Entertainment Programme Murder in Successville Taskmaster The Last Leg Would I Lie To You? Current Affairs Raped: My Story Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad (Dispatches) Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama) White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure) Drama Series Line of Duty Peaky Blinders The Crown The End Of The F***Ing World Entertainment Performance Adam Hills - The Last Leg Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show Michael McIntyre - Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show Sandi Toksvig - QI Entertainment Programme Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Britain’s Got Talent Michael McIntyre’s Big Show The Voice UK Factual Series Ambulance Catching A Killer Drugsland Hospital Features Antiques Roadshow Cruising with Jane McDonald No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free? The Secret Life of the Zoo Female Performance in a Comedy Programme Anna Maxwell Martin - Motherland Daisy May Cooper - This Country Sharon Horgan – Catastrophe Sian Gibson - Peter Kay’s Car Share International Big Little Lies Feud: Bette and Joan The Handmaid’s Tale The Vietnam War Leading Actor Jack Rowan - Born to Kill Joe Cole - Hang The DJ (Black Mirror) Sean Bean - Broken Tim Pigott-Smith - King Charles III Leading Actress Claire Foy - The Crown Molly Windsor - Three Girls Sinead Keenan - Little Boy Blue Thandie Newton - Line of Duty Live Event ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results One Love Manchester Wild Alaska Live World War One Remembered: Passchendaele Male Performance in a Comedy Programme Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing Rob Brydon - The Trip to Spain Samson Kayo - Famalam Toby Jones - Detectorists Mini-Series Howards End The Moorside The State Three Girls News Coverage The Battle for Mosul (Sky News) The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4 News) The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV News at Ten) The Rohingya Crisis (Sky News) Reality & Constructed Factual Celebrity Hunted Love Island Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds The Real Full Monty Scripted Comedy Catastrophe Chewing Gum This Country Timewasters Short Form Programme Britain’s Forgotten Eating with My Ex Morgana Robinson’s Summer Pls Like Single Documentary Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me Louis Theroux, Talking to Anorexia One Deadly Weekend in America Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad Single Drama Against The Law Hang The DJ (Black Mirror) King Charles III Murdered for Being Different Soap & Continuing Drama Casualty Coronation Street Emmerdale Hollyoaks Specialist Factual Basquiat - Rage to Riches Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain Blue Planet II Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents Supporting Actor Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty Anupam Kher - The Boy with The Topknot Brían F. O’Byrne - Little Boy Blue Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror) Supporting Actress Anna Friel - Broken Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch Liv Hill - Three Girls Vanessa Kirby - The Crown Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment Blue Planet II Doctor Who Game of Thrones Line of Duty Love Island One Love Manchester