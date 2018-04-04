All Sections
    04/04/2018 08:37 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    TV Bafta Nominations 2018: 'Line Of Duty' And 'The Crown' Among Shows Leading The Way

    'Black Mirror' and 'Three Girls' have also received three nominations a piece.

    ‘Black Mirror’, ‘Line Of Duty’, ‘The Crown’ and ‘Three Girls’ have led the nominees of this year’s TV Baftas

    The hit dramas have each received three nods at this year’s awards, after the nominations were unveiled on Wednesday (4 April) morning.

    Netflix
    'The Crown' is one of the show's leading this year's TV Bafta nominations

    The Crown’s Claire Foy will battle it out against Line Of Duty’s Thandie Newton for Leading Actress, while Black Mirror’s Joe Cole (seen in the ‘Hang The DJ’ episode) and Jimmi Simpson (from ‘USS Callister’) have been nominated for Leading Actor and Supporting Actor respectively.

    ‘Line Of Duty’ also has the added honour of being named in the Virgin Must See Moment Award, which is voted for by viewers. 

    Many of the nation’s other favourite shows and talent have also been shortlisted, including ‘Ant Ant Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’, ‘The Graham Norton Show’, ‘Coronation Street’, ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘The Voice’.

    BBC
    'Line Of Duty' has been nominated for three awards

    There were many surprises too with the likes of ‘Cruising With Jane McDonald’ and ‘Love Island’ also picking up nominations. 

    However, a number of shows found themselves snubbed, including ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, ‘The Great British Bake Off’ and ‘EastEnders’.

    Check out the full list of nominations below...

    Comedy Entertainment Programme

    Murder in Successville

    Taskmaster

    The Last Leg

    Would I Lie To You?

    Current Affairs

    Raped: My Story

    Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad (Dispatches)

    Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama)

    White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)

    Drama Series

    Line of Duty

    Peaky Blinders

    The Crown

    The End Of The F***Ing World

    Entertainment Performance

    Adam Hills - The Last Leg

    Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show

    Michael McIntyre - Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show

    Sandi Toksvig - QI

    Entertainment Programme

    Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

    Britain’s Got Talent

    Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

    The Voice UK

    Factual Series

    Ambulance

    Catching A Killer

    Drugsland

    Hospital

    Features

    Antiques Roadshow

    Cruising with Jane McDonald

    No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?

    The Secret Life of the Zoo

    Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

    Anna Maxwell Martin - Motherland

    Daisy May Cooper - This Country

    Sharon Horgan – Catastrophe

    Sian Gibson - Peter Kay’s Car Share

    International

    Big Little Lies

    Feud: Bette and Joan

    The Handmaid’s Tale

    The Vietnam War

    Leading Actor

    Jack Rowan - Born to Kill

    Joe Cole - Hang The DJ (Black Mirror)

    Sean Bean - Broken

    Tim Pigott-Smith - King Charles III

    Leading Actress

    Claire Foy - The Crown

    Molly Windsor - Three Girls

    Sinead Keenan - Little Boy Blue

    Thandie Newton - Line of Duty

    Live Event

    ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results

    One Love Manchester

    Wild Alaska Live

    World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

    Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

    Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing

    Rob Brydon - The Trip to Spain

    Samson Kayo - Famalam

    Toby Jones - Detectorists

    Mini-Series

    Howards End

    The Moorside

    The State

    Three Girls

    News Coverage

    The Battle for Mosul (Sky News)

    The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4 News)

    The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV News at Ten)

    The Rohingya Crisis (Sky News)

    Reality & Constructed Factual

    Celebrity Hunted

    Love Island

    Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds

    The Real Full Monty

    Scripted Comedy

    Catastrophe

    Chewing Gum

    This Country

    Timewasters

    Short Form Programme

    Britain’s Forgotten

    Eating with My Ex

    Morgana Robinson’s Summer

    Pls Like

    Single Documentary

    Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me

    Louis Theroux, Talking to Anorexia

    One Deadly Weekend in America

    Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

    Single Drama

    Against The Law

    Hang The DJ (Black Mirror)

    King Charles III

    Murdered for Being Different

    Soap & Continuing Drama

    Casualty

    Coronation Street

    Emmerdale

    Hollyoaks

    Specialist Factual

    Basquiat - Rage to Riches

    Blitz: The Bombs That Changed

    Britain Blue Planet II

    Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents

    Supporting Actor

    Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty

    Anupam Kher - The Boy with The Topknot

    Brían F. O’Byrne - Little Boy Blue

    Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)

    Supporting Actress

    Anna Friel - Broken

    Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch

    Liv Hill - Three Girls

    Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

    Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment

    Blue Planet II

    Doctor Who

    Game of Thrones

    Line of Duty

    Love Island

    One Love Manchester

