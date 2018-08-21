Twitter has confirmed that an elaborate campaign called “Don’t Believe Every Tweet” is fake and has nothing to do with the company.

The project launched over the weekend with a convincing press release featuring a “statement” from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

It read: “Twitter is an amazing platform for communication that has literally changed the world. But in order for it to work right, people can’t get sucked into all the fake news and conspiracy theories so many of our users (especially Russian bots) post.”

The statement said Twitter was “excited to announce the launch of our new #dontbelieveeverytweet campaign. It’s a simple reminder to be skeptical of everything you see on Twitter because our users can put literally anything in a tweet.”

A website and Twitter account were also set up, where more (fake) quotes from Dorsey were shared: