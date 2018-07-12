Twitter has just done some major housekeeping. It has started the process of removing locked accounts from people’s follower lists. While that won’t result in you losing more than a few followers, some of the biggest names on the site are in for something of a shock. According to the Washington Post, the likes of Donald Trump and Barack Obama have already seen their followers drop by around 100,000 and 400,000 respectively. A locked account is one that has been restricted by Twitter from posting on the site because it has detected behaviour that it finds suspicious such as posting huge numbers of tweets within a short time or sending unsolicited replies or mentions.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

These could include anything from a person who has been behaving inappropriately on the site to bots that have been created by a computer program. The firm said the removal of locked accounts – believed to number in the millions – is part of effort to “improve the health” of conversation on the platform by deleting suspicious and inactive accounts. Twitter has been under pressure to take action on nefarious accounts and malicious content following criticism over its policing of the platform. Singer Katy Perry is the most followed person on Twitter, with 110 million followers. “Over the years, we’ve locked accounts when we detected sudden changes in account behaviour,” Twitter spokeswoman Vijaya Gadde said. “In these situations, we reach out to the owners of the accounts and unless they validate the account and reset their passwords, we keep them locked with no ability to log in. “This week, we’ll be removing these locked accounts from follower counts across profiles globally. As a result, the number of followers displayed on many profiles may go down.” Twitter said the accounts differ from spam or bots – another area where the platform is clamping down – because locked accounts are predominately created by real people, but Twitter is no longer able to confirm they are still in control of the account.