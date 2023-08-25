Twitter Users Hilariously Imagined What Trump's Mug Shot Will Look Like

Former President Donald Trump surrendered to Georgia authorities on Thursday, and his mug shot was publicly released after he was booked on charges related to plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.
As a result, #TrumpMugShot has become a trending hashtag on social media in the hours before the former president’s arrest.
A lot of Twitter users were inspired to post creative versions of what they think it will look like.
And they were excellent.
People also shared other takes as they anticipated Trump's booking.
You can see the mug shots of every other Georgia election case defendant who has turned themselves in at this link.
But Trump’s followers also started their own hashtag ― #magamugshot ― and posted photoshopped mug shots to show solidarity for the former president-turned-criminal-defendant.