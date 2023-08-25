Twitter Users Hilariously Imagined What Trump's Mug Shot Will Look Like

LOADING ERROR LOADING

As a result, #TrumpMugShot has become a trending hashtag on social media in the hours before the former president’s arrest.

A lot of Twitter users were inspired to post creative versions of what they think it will look like.

And they were excellent.

Happy Trump Arrestmas to all those who celebrate 🎊 🎉



Here’s some AI pictures while we wait for the real one#TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/heJFIknMht — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) August 24, 2023

The most highly anticipated photograph in history… #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/iMCpT7Kz82 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) August 24, 2023

Here you go.

You are welcome. pic.twitter.com/Z7L9j0psWe — stig malmqvist 🇺🇦🇩🇰🇸🇪🌈 (@Rod_dk) August 24, 2023

No hair

No teeth

No makeup

No girdle

No shoe lifts



That’s the #TrumpMugShot we all deserve pic.twitter.com/XB49FVunlg — Tara Dublin ((isn’t paying for this)) 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 (@taradublinrocks) August 24, 2023

People also shared other takes as they anticipated Trump's booking.

BREAKING: Trump spotted in line at the Fulton County Jail for processing his mugshot #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/6RPqaM7W7r — LeGate (@williamlegate) August 24, 2023

Good morning and happy Thursday to everyone, especially former presidents who aren’t being arrested today. #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/YuTpEewnnw — ray 鄺羡華 (@raykwong) August 24, 2023

Everybody on their way to purchase a t-shirt #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/KXMa18Piyv — Allen Myoui 🕊️ (@Allenmyouii) August 24, 2023

You can see the mug shots of every other Georgia election case defendant who has turned themselves in at this link.

But Trump’s followers also started their own hashtag ― #magamugshot ― and posted photoshopped mug shots to show solidarity for the former president-turned-criminal-defendant.

I stand with President Trump against the commie DA Fani Willis who is nothing more than a political hitman tasked with taking out Biden’s top political opponent. “Persecution, not prosecution.” #MAGAMugshot pic.twitter.com/BLAJ16g6Je — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 24, 2023