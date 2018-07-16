Two Football Fans Die In France As Joy Turns To Chaos After World Cup Win

Two football fans died as France’s World Cup celebrations turned ugly and police were forced to fire tear gas and use water canons to disperse crowds.

Supporters took to the streets as France became world champions for a second time after beating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

Two men died in different parts of the country as they celebrated the result.

In the Alpine city of Annecy, a 50-year-old man broke his neck after jumping into a canal following the win.

In nearby Saint-Felix, a man in his 30s was killed when his car crashed into a tree as he celebrated.