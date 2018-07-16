Two Football Fans Die In France As Joy Turns To Chaos After World Cup Win

Two football fans died as France’s World Cup celebrations turned ugly and police were forced to fire tear gas and use water canons to disperse crowds.
Supporters took to the streets as France became world champions for a second time after beating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.
Two men died in different parts of the country as they celebrated the result.
In the Alpine city of Annecy, a 50-year-old man broke his neck after jumping into a canal following the win.
In nearby Saint-Felix, a man in his 30s was killed when his car crashed into a tree as he celebrated.
In Paris, tens of thousands of supporters wrapped in red, white and blue flags flocked to the Champs Elysees as the final whistle was blown.
But the happy scene soon turned ugly as skirmishes began breaking out, which soon escalated to rioting and looting.
As the trouble intensified, the city’s Metro services and other local trains were shut down and riot squads were deployed.
“Rioting broke out soon after midnight as large crowds refused to disperse,” a police source told the Mirror.
“Shops including the Publicis Drugstore close to the Arc de Triomphe were ransacked. Windows were smashed and officers who intervened were attacked.”
The avenue remained closed in the early hours of Monday.