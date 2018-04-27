Two Men Hit By Car Outside Birmingham Mosque

Two men have been injured after they were hit by a car outside a mosque in Birmingham.

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Ettington Road in Aston at about 2.15pm on Friday after they received reports that two men in their 20s had been hurt. Police say a potential terrorism link cannot be ruled out.

The force said one victim was described as having sustained a head injury and the other as walking wounded.

The car failed to stop and police are searching for the car and its driver.

Detective Inspector Greg Evans, of the force’s CID, said: “The investigation is at an early stage and we’re still trying to establish exactly what has happened.

“At this time we have not ruled in or out the potential that this could be terror-related but we’re keeping an open mind until we have investigated further.

“I’d really like to hear from anyone who has any information or CCTV of the incident or who may have dash cam footage.”

Local people said two men were left covered in blood after the incident, with one victim being knocked on to the bonnet of a parked car, which police have since covered with a blue forensic tent.

A worshipper who was attending prayers at the mosque, who declined to give his name, said: “It was shocking to see the guys afterwards.

“It was like something out of a movie and it was really, really shocking.”