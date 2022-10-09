Tyler West earned the first 10s of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing as he topped the leaderboard during the annual Movie Week special on Saturday night.

The Kiss FM DJ and his professional partner Dianne Buswell wowed the judges with their Charleston set to Flash, Bang, Wallop! from the film Half A Sixpence.

Tyler’s efforts were also impressive as it was revealed he started training for the routine just a day after completing the London Marathon last weekend.

His performance received a “Fab-u-lous” from judge Craig Revel-Horwood, while Motsi Mabuse called it “amazing” and “perfect”.

Head judge Shirley Ballas added: “He’s still the real deal. Absolutely a brilliant performance on every single level, you were fantastic.”

Both Motsi and Shirley then awarded Tyler 10s, bringing his total to 38 after Craig and Anton Du Beke both scored him 9s, leaving him at the top of the night’s leaderboard.

In second place with a score of 34 were Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu, who performed a Waltz to One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story.

Kym and Graziano impressed with a Charleston set to If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity, while Will and Nancy scored highly with their American Smooth set to Cry To Me from Dirty Dancing.

Despite providing one of the most memorable moments of the night, Tony Adams once again landed at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 19 for his Samba set to You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty.

The routine saw the former England footballer strip down to a pair of glittery red shorts and pink socks as he danced with partner Katya Jones.