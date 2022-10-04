Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington in the It Takes Two studio BBC

Strictly Come Dancing star Kai Widdrington joked that he and his co-star girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova are now “even” after he became the first professional to be sent home from the current series.

During an interview on spin-off show It Takes Two, presenter Rylan Clark asked Kai how he’d found being in the bottom two with his girlfriend, to which he pointed out it wasn’t actually their first time together in the dance-off.

“Last year, my only dance-off, was also against Nadiya, and I knocked her out, so it’s one-one now,” he joked. “So we’re even!”

Nadiya and Kai at the House Of The Dragon launch earlier this year Lia Toby via Getty Images

Kai added: “We didn’t want to be against [one another]… it wasn’t nice. We got close to [Matt and Nadiya] over the short time we’ve been here, but it’s not nice to be in there against anyone.”

Posting after Sunday’s results show aired, Nadiya also wrote on Instagram: “It’s always tough to be in the first ever dance off of the series and it was especially tough to be in there against the amazing [Kaye] and of course my [Kai].

“I’m gutted for you both [Kaye] you are really a superstar and I absolutely adore you. You did an incredible job and I’m sure from what you told me you had an amazing Strictly experience with [Kai].”

Following the Loose Women panellist’s elimination, the remaining 14 couples will all be performing routines inspired by films at the weekend during Saturday night’s Movies Week special.