Strictly Come Dancing Video Reveals The Secret Sounds You Never Hear Watching From Home

If you thought the Strictly Come Dancing pairs remained completely composed when they were performing, a secret video from Saturday night’s live show has proved that’s not always the case.

The official Strictly Twitter account has shared footage of exactly what the contestants and their professional partners say to each other when their microphones are turned off during their routines.

And it’s fair to say that some dancers – Katya Jones, we’re looking at you – get fully into character for the more themed dances.

Katya and her partner, football legend Tony Adams, could he heard chatting away as they performed their Charleston set in a pie n mash shop.

Elsewhere, the video reveals that the professionals constantly talk to their celebrity partners to give them instructions and encouragement while the judges’ beady eyes are on them – not that you would ever notice watching from home.

Hidden mic time! Listen to the secret sounds of #Strictly Week Two! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/oeyFIHwTtV — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 3, 2022

Last weekend saw all 15 couples take to the floor for the second time ahead of the first elimination of the series.

Ultimately, it was Loose Women star Kaye Adams who was first to be voted off after landing in Sunday’s dance-off alongside Matt Goss.

Following her exit, the presenter revealed the awkward encounter she had with one of the show’s fans about the elimination.