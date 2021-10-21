UK Covid Infections Top 50,000 A Day For First Time Since Lockdown

TOBY MELVILLE via Getty Images Health secretary Sajid Javid and UK Health Security Agency chief executive Jenny Harries at a press conference this week.

The UK has recorded more than 50,000 cases of Covid a day for first time since the last lockdown restrictions were lifted.

As of 9am on Thursday there had been a further 52,009 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the government said, which is the highest number of daily reported cases since July 17.

The government said a further 115 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 139,146.

Meanwhile, 959 people were admitted to hospital – the highest since September 9.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 164,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

