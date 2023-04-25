UK Government Prepares Military Flights To Evacuate Brits Trapped In Sudan

A power struggle has turned the country upside-down.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudan army, has been the country’s de facto president since the military-led coup back in October 2021.

He’s now facing opposition from the paramilitary group the RSF (Rapid Support Forces), a group that entered an alliance with the army back in 2019 when longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir was ousted in a pro-democracy uprising.

The RSF and the Sudanese army then worked together to overturn the civilian government in 2021.

The RSF is led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (also known as Hemedti), who is also the deputy head of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council. He is therefore al-Burhan’s deputy, and together they tried to sort out a deal to end the political crisis following the ousting of the last government.

But they have faced weekly demonstrations, isolation and economic woes since seizing control.

Then fighting between the two finally broke out on Saturday following long-running fallouts over how to govern the country.

The rivalry between the two sides has spiralled out of control, with the violence first kicking off at a military base to the south of the capital of Khartoum.

Both sides are trying to claim certain strategic locations like the presidential palace, airports and air bases, for themselves and gunfire has been heard across the country.

Millions have been trapped in their homes by explosions, gunfire and armed fighters, while streets have been looted and hospitals are near collapse.

The clashes have stopped humanitarian aid reaching them too, while there’s a widespread shortage of food, water and electricity across the country.