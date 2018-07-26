As the heatwave tightens its grip on the UK and forecasters warn of temperatures set to creep even higher, a new threat looms on the horizon.

On Thursday, several tabloid papers contained cautionary tales of hot weather leading to an explosion in the rat population, with dozens of the rodents spotted plaguing beaches and parks across the country.

The front page of the Sun recounted warnings from a ‘rat expert’, who told the newspaper that a surplus of food being thrown out and rotting more quickly in the sun was creating an abundance of leftovers for the animals to gorge on.