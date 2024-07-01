UK Holidaymakers Urged To Check These 5 Laws Before Travelling Abroad This Summer

Oscar Wong via Getty Images

Whether you’re jetting off for an all-inclusive or treating yourself to a city break, it’s fair to say that we’re officially in holiday season.

This means packing our favourite summer clothes into our luggage, making sure we have enough sun protection with us and, of course, getting all our travel documents together to make the airport process much simpler.

Advertisement

However, according to research by Haypp, not enough of us are familiarising ourselves with changing laws in other countries. In fact, up to 80% of Brits are currently unaware of the laws abroad.

With this in mind, the experts have highlighted five laws that Brits should familiarise themselves with before taking off this summer.

Five laws you should familiarise yourself with before going abroad

Peeing in the sea

Listen, if you’ve peed in the sea, we’re not here to judge. However, you may want to relieve yourself somewhere a little more conventional.

A northern city in Spain, The City of Vigo, introduced a ban on anyone urinating in the sea. If caught, the person would face a fine of up to £640.

Advertisement

We’re not sure how authorities are monitoring this but the ban is in place and it’s definitely not worth the risk.

Vaping

Vaping laws here in the UK are constantly changing, and it’s no different around the world. However, if you are somebody who vapes, it’s best to check that the country you’re visiting allows it.

Australia, Thailand, and Turkey are just some of the countries that have completely banned disposable vapes. If anyone is caught with a vape where it’s illegal, then they could be facing a fine of up to £2,000 or even worse, a prison sentence.

Eek.

Buying fakes

If you’ve treated yourself to the odd ‘fake’ bit of garb abroad, you may have got yourself a sweet deal but the sale of dupes has actually been banned in Spain.

Spain has announced a €200 fine to any tourist caught buying from them. The government has announced this in an attempt to reduce the sale of illegal items - so maybe think twice before indulging.

Advertisement

Crossing the road

If you’re prone to crossing the road away from undesignated areas, you may want to stick to the traffic lights in Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the states this summer.

The act, also known as ‘jaywalking’, is put in place to reduce any accidents, and any tourists seen crossing the road in undesignated areas will be fined.

Wearing swim gear