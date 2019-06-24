A man resorted to sitting on the roof of his car in Edinburgh as heavy rain battered parts of the UK - with some areas left flooded.

Despite temperatures expected to rise above 30C across the UK, downpours caused significant disruption in Scotland, with Scotland’s capital particularly badly affected as several roads were closed and tram services were suspended.

Footage posted on social media showed a vehicle not appearing to move through the flooded street in the Corstorphine area of the city.

The June washout is set to continue on Tuesday, with severe weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms covering large parts of the UK.

One MP showed the effect of the heavy rain at her constituency office in Edinburgh.

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine posted a video on Twitter from inside the building on St John’s Road as water crashed against the front window.