Britons should brace for a cold snap as unseasonably warm weather gives way to bitter chills as early as Monday, forecasters said.

Despite some places in England basking in highs of 18 Celsius this month, thermometers are expect to plunge to more usual levels next week.

Forecasters said that easterly winds will bring much cooler air across Britain, resulting in temperatures as low as 6 degrees Celsius.

Will Lang, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Temperatures so far this month have been very mild, with some places this week seeing highs of 16 or 17 Celsius.

“However, from Monday of next week, temperatures will fall markedly as easterly winds bring much colder air across the country, limiting temperatures by day to between 6 and 9 Celsius.

“It’s certainly going to feel noticeably colder next week – especially in the east with the keen easterly breeze - however it won’t be out of the ordinary for the time of year.”

The highest temperature so far this month of 18 Celsius was recorded on 5 November at Otterbourne Waterworks, Winchester, ten degrees higher than normal, the Met Office said.

“Although many places will be dry, some rain showers are possible for eastern parts of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, becoming more frequent by mid-week,” Lang added. “At the moment there is little signal for significant wintry conditions, with any snow most likely across higher ground in Scotland and northern England.”

“Temperatures will fall close to or below freezing for many, with frosts increasingly likely through the week,” he said.

The cold spell could last until at least the beginning of December, a potential predicament for those still waiting to switch the central heating on.

And snow could well be on its way, too, Lang said. With some signs that the white stuff will fall on lower ground before the 12th month of 2018 begins.