The heatwave that made June one of the hottest and driest on record in the UK is set to continue for another two weeks.

Bookies’ odds that thermometers will see 35C this week have been slashed to 4/6 but while this is great news for sun-seekers and staycationers, there are a number of negatives to the hot weather.

Utility companies have been pumping billions of extra litres of water to try and keep pace with demand, which has risen by as much as 30%, Water UK said.

There is currently no risk of drought, as above-average rainfall in the Spring means water levels are in a healthy position, but many suppliers are warning their customers to use water sparingly.

Some households in Berkshire, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire may see low-pressure hit their water supplies during peak hours.

Currently only Northern Ireland is subject to a hosepipe ban but it cannot be ruled out across the rest of the UK just yet.