This Is When Hot Weather Will Return To The UK

For lots of British people, speaking about the weather is very much part of our DNA. Even though we are *very* used to the rain, we’ll still complain about it every time it pours.

So now that we’ve been graced with a lot of sunshine and warmth, naturally it’s all we can talk about.

We’ve had exceptional weather in the past couple of weeks, but we’ve experienced a rainy, if not cloudy, start to the week. But if you’re missing the sun already, don’t worry – you’ll be able to don your shorts again very soon.

Sunnier days are ahead, according to the latest forecast from The Met Office.

But before you get your sunnies out, prepare for a few days of rain if you live in England and Wales – and possibly even some heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

The forecast

Tuesday and Wednesday will likely see more rain, the Met Office says, however, as we move into the second half of the week, the weather will begin to get warmer.

The wet weather conditions are due to an area of reduced pressure near the UK, meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.

“Some of these showers could be heavy at times. Odd rumble of thunder is possible, particularly across northern parts of Wales into northern England,” Dewhurst said.

Though the first few days of the week will be quite wet, warmer days are expected to arrive as the week goes on.

The forecast said the weather will then begin to turn dry near areas across central and eastern areas towards the end of the week.

Dewhurst says that “by the end of the week into the weekend, temperatures will be rising towards 28C”.

As Thursday rolls around, we’re expected to see more consistent weather with less breeziness and a likelihood of clouds growing in the western regions.

After June turned out to be the hottest on record, July also looks set to be hotter than average, according to meteorologists. It’s even been suggested we could see 40C temperatures once more (after it happened last year).