PA Wire/PA Images The sun rises at Cullercoats Bay on the north east coast.

Unless you’re nocturnal, out of the country or dead you may have noticed it’s a touch on the warm side in ol’ Blighty at the moment.

So much so that we’re beyond “pass the factor 50” temperatures and straying into “check in with Gran daily” territory.

Children, the elderly and people with lung or heart problems have been advised to reduce strenuous exercise and physical exertion during the heatwave which could see the mercury hit 35C on Thursday and rise further to 37C on Friday.

And according to the Met Office, the hot weather set to continue into August. So will these be record-setting temperatures?

Here are some of the key numbers that could be matched or surpassed before the weekend:

Highest Temperature Recorded So Far This Year - 33.3C