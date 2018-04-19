The mercury continues to inch its way up the barometer on Thursday, and if we hit 28C it will make it the warmest April day in nearly 70 years. The south east will enjoy the best of the weather, while most of England and Wales should see the temperature rise into at least the low 20s, the Met Office said. Conditions will be mild across the UK, with Northern Ireland likely to push 19C in some parts and a peak of 20C possible in Aberdeenshire in Scotland, the forecaster said.

Toby Melville / Reuters Sun seekers lie in deckchairs in St James Park, London

Henry Nicholls / Reuters A swimmer goes for an early morning dip in the Serpentine, Hyde Park

The hot weather far surpasses the average maximum temperature for April, which sits at 11.4C. The summery spell comes as a result of warm air from the Azores, off the coast of Portugal, being dragged up towards the UK by the combined efforts of an area of low pressure over the Atlantic and high pressure over western Europe. A high of 28C would beat the 2001 April high of 27.8C, the Met Office said. The warmest April day on record was 29.4C, in 1949. Meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “There’s a fairly good chance of 28C, about a 60% chance.

WOW, it is already 20 °C across SE England! It is 5 °C warmer at Kenley than it was this time yesterday ☀️ pic.twitter.com/R0TrqsIMM2 — Met Office (@metoffice) April 19, 2018

“Quite widely we are going to see low 20s, and for many it will be a little warmer than Wednesday.” A high of 25.3C was recorded in St James’ Park in London on Wednesday, making it the hottest day of the year so far. Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the warm spell, with weekend temperatures dipping slightly before showery outbreaks on Sunday. Competitors in the London Marathon can expect hot and humid conditions with a forecast of between 21C and 23C, Burkill said. “There could be a shower but it’s not very likely. It’s not great conditions for running. In fact if any showers do come they might be very welcome,” he said. Some hayfever sufferers could be affected by high pollen counts, he added. Burkill said: “For anyone who suffers from tree pollen they will probably be feeling the effects, but that’s only about 20% of hayfever sufferers. Grass pollen season comes later in summer.”

Today is set to be the #warmestdayoftheyear! We hope you can enjoy the sunny weather but please remember to stay hydrated and use sunscreen! ☀️ #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/3rRODGvamP — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) April 19, 2018