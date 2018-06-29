damedeeso via Getty Images The UK's heatwave is expected to last into the weekend.

The scorching weather is expected to last into the weekend, but parts of the country could be hit by thundery showers, forecasters have warned.

The UK enjoyed the hottest temperature of the year for a fourth day in a row on Thursday as the mercury soared to 33C.

Porthmadog in Wales reached the sweltering high, beating successive highs since Monday as the June heatwave continues.

The hot weather is expected to last with the sun set to shine into the weekend across most of the UK, as Sunday marks the first day of July.

Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said late on Thursday night: “There’s not an awful lot of change to be honest. Certainly tomorrow it’s going to be a repeat performance in terms of an awful lot of sunshine right the way across the UK.

“Another pretty hot day for most.”