After a week which saw much of the country bathed in glorious sunshine, the weather is set to turn sour once more with temperatures expected to plummet and even snow on the horizon.

Forecasters at the Met Office have warned that the Lake District, North Pennines and Scottish Highlands are most at risk of winter flurries.

Although last week the mercury hit a record-breaking 29C in central London, bookies are slashing the odds on snow falling this month.