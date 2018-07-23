PA Wire/PA Images People are being urged to stay out of the sun between now and Friday

The heat health watch warning is designed to make local services aware that these conditions are being met, and for them to take action.

There is a 90% possibility of heatwave conditions between 9am today and 9am Friday in parts of England, mainly in the south and east, she added.

The amber, or level three, warning is issued when temperatures are predicted to hit 30 degrees during the day, and 15 degrees at night, for at least two consecutive days, the Met Office spokeswoman said.

The Met Office issued an amber “heat health watch warning” for parts of England this week, urging people to either stay out of the sun or avoid being in the sun when it is at its strongest between 11am and 3pm.

It's another hot and #sunny day ☀️ for southern England, where #UV levels will be high or very high, but mostly moderate to high elsewhere pic.twitter.com/wgY11ncPUI

“We advise the public to take care in the sun, especially when temperatures are potentially reaching 30 degrees or more throughout this week – either stay out of the sun or be sensible and don’t go out in the strongest sunshine hours (11am to 3pm)”, the forecaster said.

Members of the public were also urged to take the usual precautions in the sun, including covering up, wearing sun screen and drinking plenty of water.

It comes as the UK prepares to see its hottest day of the year so far this week. Temperatures could soar to more than 34C in some parts of the country on Wednesday, beating the 33C recorded at Porthmadog in North Wales on 28 June.

The last time the mercury exceeded this was when it hit 34.5C at Heathrow on 21 June last year. The hottest July day on record is 36.7C, also recorded at Heathrow on 1 July 2015.

Forecaster Alex Burkill said the hot weather could lead to thunderstorms too.

“The heat and humidity means there is a lot of energy in the air and a high risk of intense thunderstorms. Whether or not it will happen is where the uncertainty is.”

Nearly all parts of the UK are seeing above average temperatures, but more so towards the east or south east.

During the current heatwave, UK temperatures have been approximately 10C higher than average for this time of year. Highs of around 23C can usually be expected in London in July.

Scotland, which averages 17C, could enjoy highs of up to 25C, while Wales could jump to 26C, or 27C instead of 19.2C

Those in Northern Ireland may be basking in 24C rather than the July average of 18.5C.