Motorists are warned over the threat of freezing fog as forecasters confirm Thursday is the coldest morning of winter so far.

Drivers should allow for extra time to complete their journeys and be alert to adverse road conditions, Highways England said.

School closures were reported across Scotland on Thursday, with Highland Council saying 11 schools were shut due to disruption on roads.

Yellow weather warnings – which suggest it is highly likely that conditions could cause some disruption – are in place for much of England, Wales and Scotland.

Temperatures plummeted overnight to lows not seen this winter so far.

Braemar in Aberdeenshire was the coldest spot in the country as temperatures dipped to minus 11C (12.2F), 0.2C lower than the previous record for 2019.

All four countries in the United Kingdom set new records for the 2018/2019 winter with Sennybridge, Powys, dropping to minus 9.3C (15.3F), Katesbridge in Northern Ireland falling to minus 8.2C (17.2F) and Redesdale Camp, Northumberland, recording temperatures of minus 10.4C (13.3F).

Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson said the cold temperatures were due to stick around.