The Bank Holiday was a washout for many parts of the UK this weekend, but just as everyone returns to work temperatures are set to steadily improve, with sunny and dry spells forecast.

Rain is expected to hit north and west parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Tuesday but the rest of the week looks like it will remain dry for most.

The Met Office predicts temperatures will dip mid-week, with the mercury soaring to 25C in the south of the country by the weekend.