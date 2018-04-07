Spring sunshine has brought Britain its hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures passing 19C.

A warm wind from the south has sent the mercury rising, with parts of the country enjoying fine and bright weather.

Friday’s 17.3C high – the hottest of the year so far – was surpassed in Gravesend, Kent, where temperatures reached 19.4C on Saturday afternoon, the Press Association reported.

The Met Office said this makes it the warmest day since October 25 last year, when temperatures reached a high of 19.6C in Wisley, Surrey.