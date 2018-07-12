Thunderstorms are set to break up the long spell of sweltering hot and dry weather in parts of the UK.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for 11am to 8pm on Friday, putting regions such as London and south-east England, the North West, South West, Wales and the West Midlands on notice of a risk of downpours.

It is only the second thunderstorm warning to be issued since the new alert was introduced last month and it states that heavy showers in some places could bring “around 20mm (0.8in) in an hour”, while others will remain dry.