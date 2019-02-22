Ukip Councillor Ridiculed After Misspelling 'Britain' On His Own Leaflet

A Ukip councillor is being mocked on social media for a series of glaring errors – including a misspelling of ‘Britain’ – contained in a pamphlet circulated around Peterborough.

Posters for councillor John Whitby were put up around the town after its MP, Fiona Onasanya, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Labelled “Peterborough: Shaping Britians’ Future (yes, you read that right), Whitby’s poster read: “We’ve been let down! As you may be aware our MP has recently been convicted of a serious criminal offence, but has now appealed against it.”

But his call to action went viral for all the wrong reasons after Twitter user Chris Struthers pointed out the mistakes – which could have been avoided with a swift proofread.