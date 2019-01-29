Disgraced MP Fiona Onasanya Jailed For 3 Months In Speeding Trial

Disgraced MP Fiona Onasanya has been jailed for three months for lying to avoid a speeding prosecution.
The Peterborough MP was found guilty of perverting the course of justice by lying to authorities about who was driving her car on 24 July, 2017.
She appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday to be sentenced alongside her brother Festus Onasanya, who pleaded guilty to three similar charges, including the July incident.
Mr Justice Stuart-Smith jailed the politician for three months and sentenced her brother to 10 months in prison.
He said: “It’s a tragedy that you have found yourselves here and in this predicament but it’s a tragedy that you have brought on yourselves.”
The MP told the Old Bailey she was not sure who had been driving her Nissan Micra when it was clocked speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone in the village of Thorney, near Peterborough.
The prosecution alleged Onasanya went on to collude with her brother Festus to avoid a speeding ticket.
The court was told she was sent a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) to fill out, but it was sent back naming the driver as Aleks Antipow, an acquaintance of Festus, who was away visiting his parents in Russia.
In the wake of the guilty verdict, Onasanya was expelled from the Labour Party and has launched an appeal against her conviction.
She took the marginal seat from the Tories with a majority of just 607 at the 2017 election just 18 months ago.
Parliamentary rules require the triggering of a process for the removal of an MP who is jailed for 12 months or more.