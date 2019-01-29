Disgraced MP Fiona Onasanya Jailed For 3 Months In Speeding Trial

Disgraced MP Fiona Onasanya has been jailed for three months for lying to avoid a speeding prosecution.

The Peterborough MP was found guilty of perverting the course of justice by lying to authorities about who was driving her car on 24 July, 2017.

She appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday to be sentenced alongside her brother Festus Onasanya, who pleaded guilty to three similar charges, including the July incident.

Mr Justice Stuart-Smith jailed the politician for three months and sentenced her brother to 10 months in prison.

He said: “It’s a tragedy that you have found yourselves here and in this predicament but it’s a tragedy that you have brought on yourselves.”