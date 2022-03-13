Government Flies 21 Ukrainian Children With Cancer To The UK For NHS Treatment

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he was "proud that the UK is offering lifesaving medical care" to the Ukrainian children. Victoria Jones via PA Wire/PA Images

Twenty-one Ukrainian children with cancer have been flown to England for lifesaving treatment.

The youngsters and their immediate family members arrived from Poland, where they had been receiving treatment, on Sunday evening and will be assessed by NHS medics before being transferred to hospitals across the country.

The move is part of the government’s humanitarian response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Boris Johnson said: “The sickening suffering of innocent civilians in Ukraine is truly horrific.

“This vital lifesaving medical care is another important step in our support for the people of Ukraine and their resistance against Putin’s illegal invasion.

“I am hugely grateful to our fantastic NHS staff as well as our partners, including our Polish friends, for their support in bringing these children to the UK and we will continue to do all we can to support them as they continue their critical treatment here.”

The UK has partnered with St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a non-profit American organisation specialising in paediatric diseases, to arrange an urgent flight for the children.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said: “I am proud that the UK is offering lifesaving medical care to these Ukrainian children, who have been forced out of their home country by the Russian invasion while undergoing medical treatment.

“I know that the incredible staff in the NHS will ensure they get the best possible care. I am hugely grateful to our partners and our Polish friends for their support in bringing these children to the UK.

“We stand together with the people of Ukraine and will continue to do all we can to help them.”

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “The situation in Ukraine is deeply shocking and saddening, and the NHS will continue to help in any way we can, whether that is by working with government to provide medical supplies directly to Ukraine, or in this instance, by making sure these children with life-threatening cancers get the crucial treatment they need.